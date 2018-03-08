Heritage Commission Discusses New Historian and Use of Landmark

The Derry Heritage Commission, which is tasked with preserving Derry’s history for future generations, recently went over several major opportunities concerning Derry’s past at their latest meeting on March 5.

For starters, members went over their feelings about the recent BBC filming of a documentary in Derry, detailing two descendents of Reverend James MacGregor and their journey through the town. Members of the commission were quite pleased with the experience, as well as the news that the BBC hopes to return to Derry next year to film the proceedings of Nutfield’s three hundredth anniversary. Member Paul Lindermann even reported that the film crew of the documentary donated five hundred dollars to the commission.

Next, the commission is currently in the process of looking for a new Town Historian, as the role has been left vacant ever since the previous historian, Richard Holmes, retired in June of last year. Commission members hope to identify the position as more of a consultant role than that of a traditional employee, and they are still running down what the position’s expectations and pay will be, not to mention whether or not it will also involve curator duties. However, nothing has been solidified as of yet, and an announcement for the position will only be made once the details have been finalized.

Finally, a Derry landmark, Association Hall, is up for sale. Once one of the more heavily used buildings in town, the hall has been regularly used in the past as a meeting place, post office, store and even a Masonic Temple. It was also where Robert Frost got his first big break after reading one of his poems to a number of Pinkerton staff, who would offer him an English teacher position at the school during the early 1900’s.

But now that the building is up for sale, the commission’s primary goal is to prevent its demolition. However, they are not entirely sure as to what it would be used for. The idea of it either becoming a recreational center or a senior center was thrown around, but on top of a lack of parking on the lot, members are also unsure of the condition of the building. Thus, they will first have to plan out a survey of the structure before they make a decision on a course of action.