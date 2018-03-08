Apple Store Looks to be Relocating After Controversial Facebook Post

It would appear that the Used Apple Store in Downtown Derry may be moving out of its current location, only a week after taking a stance against servicing Republican customers at their store.

As of March 5, the windows of the store were covered up and a hand-written sign sat in the window that let passersby know that a new business would soon be entering the space, one that would be unaffiliated with Bill Williams, an owner of the Used Apple Store.

The sign replaced a prior one that said that the store was simply undergoing renovations and would temporarily operate on a by-appointment basis.

A “For Lease” sign is also posted on the property.

But regardless, Planning and Economic Development Assistant Liz Robidoux noted that the paperwork required for a new business had not yet been submitted as of Monday afternoon.

“Even with name changes, we need that paperwork,” Robidoux noted.

This is all occurring after Williams declared in a Facebook post late last month that they would be turning away any Republican customers due to his stance on what he believes have been shady dealings by the GOP. The post also described that staff would be able to identify who is and is not a Republican.

“(We) told 30 random people that we were guessing Republican or not and all 30 I was correct,” the post says. “You have an uptight, closed energy, negative aura to you … almost evil, and to be honest, usually evil. You also lack a psychic gateway to technology.”

Although the policy was ditched within a couple of days, nearly one hundred people, mostly Derry residents, responded to the post to criticize and even threaten Williams.

Furthermore, Williams called police on March 4 to note that someone had duplicated his Facebook page in order to garner threats from the public.

Williams has gone on record noting that although the current sign says that the building is under renovations, they will be relocating to another undisclosed location, citing both threats and harassment in the wake of his aforementioned policy. Williams also declined to name what would be moving into the new space.