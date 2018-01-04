Conservation Land May Be Converted into Parking

As Derry continues to make expansions both economically and population-wise, one of the most glaring problems that has plagued the town has been a lack of parking, particularly in and around the downtown area.

During the Town Council’s latest meeting on Dec. 19, Council Chair Joshua Bourdon highlighted the fact that he was well aware of this issue and felt like there was a solution within Derry’s numerous plots of conservation land. Although Derry has made a habit of protecting its environment as best as possible, Bourdon felt that there might be a better way to utilize some of this land.

Thus, Bourdon is hoping to work with both councilors and citizens throughout Derry to determine a more specific plan of action. In particular, Bourdon hopes to work with closely with Councilor Neil Weatherbee, who also serves as the council’s liason with the Conservation Commission, to determine exactly which properties would be best suited for conversion into parking spaces, as well as how much such a conversion would cost.

“Perhaps if we add parking, more people would want to make use of it”, Bourdon noted.

Weatherbee spoke up at this point, noting that more research will need to be done, as he is not entirely sure whether the amount of parking or simply lack of knowledge about other parking spaces in town is the problem, as plenty of the aforementioned conservation parcels can offer parking in their own fashion.

“There is always some sort of off-road parking”, Weatherbee stated.

None the less, Weatherbee felt that there were a number of parcels that were quite underutilized for one reason or another and also hoped to work with Bourdon in coming to some sort of solution on the matter.

Councilor Phyllis Katsakiores also made a suggestion to the two, in that she was curious about whether or not it would be possible to determine how much residents make use of each conservation parcel. However, Bourdon was quick to note that such a tally would most likely be impossible.