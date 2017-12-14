Town Council Votes To Expand Downtown Revitalization District

With the potential for new development in town, councilors have approved the expansion of the Downtown Derry Revitalization District to other areas of Derry.

The council members voted at their Tuesday, Dec. 5 meeting to approve the expansion of the tax relief incentive beyond the central business district.

Derry Town Administrator David Caron said expanding the district makes sense with the possibility of new development in other areas of town.

“We think as the town expands its eco dev opportunities, and looking at the focus of the Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC), it made sense to expand this availability of this program to those additional properties,” Caron said.

The temporary tax relief incentive program was started a number of years ago for property owners to substantially rehabilitate or replace a building in the designated downtown central business district. This district includes a portion of West Broadway and East Crystal Avenue, Caron wrote in a recent staff report.

After the council vote, the district will now expand to include an area along Crystal Avenue north to Folsom Road and all the way along West Broadway to the Londonderry town line, Caron said.

“What we’ve been told in other communities is this program is more popular when properties are redeveloped as opposed to just having improvements to existing buildings,” Caron said, adding, “So I think that is one of the reasons why the town has not seen a lot of participation in the program in the past. But with some developments being talked about in the general downtown area and Crystal Avenue, we are confident that we will have additional activity with respect to this program.”

Now that the council has approved expanding the district, Caron said officials will begin the process to notify residents of the new program and who is eligible to participate.