Town Council Looks to Ask Voters if Derry Should Be a City

The Town Council is pushing forward the first steps towards seeing whether or not Derry residents want to have their town recognized as a city.

In response to concerns over a rather large increase to the 2017 tax rate, which grew to $28.26, Council Chair Joshua Bourdon made the suggestion that Derry be recognized as a city in order to address these issues. More specifically, such a change would give the town control over the school board and force them to work within the voter approved tax cap, as the vast majority of the increase came from local schools causing a 9.1 percent increase from the prior year.

Thus, Town Manager David Caron and the town legal team were tasked with designing two non-binding questions that residents could vote on during the March elections. The two questions were shown to the public during the council’s latest meeting on December 5.

The first question would ask voters whether or not they would simply want to see Derry gain control of the school board and work within the aforementioned tax cap, while the other question would do exactly the same thing, while also converting Derry from a town into a city, also requiring the creation of a charter commission to help oversee this process.

Ultimately, the inclusion of these questions would be introduced in a motion on January 16 by the council. If approved, voters would make their decision before the town, seek approval from the legislature, and finally go back to voters for one more vote on the matter.

Although Caron and his team put the ballot questions together rather smoothly, he did highlight that something of this magnitude would be a first for the state.

“It’s never been accomplished in the state of New Hampshire”, Caron noted.

The council has been relatively split on the matter ever since Bourdon made the suggestion at the council’s last meeting. Councilor James Morgan is hoping to keep Derry as a town, as he is not in favor of the involvement of a charter commission. Councilor Neil Weatherbee, who has been vocally opposed to the idea from the start, felt that voters need to know about what the charter commission would do if implemented but ultimately believed that controlling the school board should be their top priority.

“Changing the form of government is not the solution to your problem”, Weatherbee noted

Regardless of what the outcome will be, Bourdon felt that it is incredibly important for residents to be educated on these matters before voting, encouraging said voters to reach out to the council over this issue if necessary.