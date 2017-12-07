Public Hearing Scheduled for Tax Deeded Properties

Councilors were scheduled to hold a public hearing Tuesday night, Dec. 5, on two tax deeded properties scheduled for sale and totaling $153,000.

The hearing was also scheduled to be held for 13 properties, totaling $508,000, that are being offered to abutters for purchase.

The properties were all vetted for town re-usage by all town departments, Conservation Commission and Heritage Commission, with no recommendation made, said Tax Collector Dawn Enright. The properties that were taken through the tax deeding process and scheduled for sale are vetted each year through various town departments to see if there is any reason to retain them.

Unless a property is recommended for retention, it is continually attempted to be put back on the tax roll, Enright said.

The sale of properties will “generate revenue and return the properties to the tax rolls,” Enright said in a recent staff report.

The town is limited to two methods of disposing of tax-deeded properties, either through auction or sealed bids, according to officials.

Enright said that on Nov. 7 the properties were initially presented to council for review. The first list is for two properties for disposition: 12 Laurel St., valued at $144,00 and 8 Karen Ave., valued at $9,500.

The second list is of 13 properties that total about $508,000 and are being offered to abutters

Enright said that each year most of the properties are discussed and recommended for retention. A much smaller percentage of the properties are recommended for sale.

The auction will take place typically four to six weeks after disposition, she said.

“Right now, we are looking at a January 6 date,” Enright said.

In addition to the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday night, a prior public hearing was held on Nov. 21. Councilors are scheduled to vote on the matter on Dec. 19.