Work Almost Complete Route 28 Waterline Project

Crews are finishing work this week on a $2.9 million project to extend water lines along Route 28 and some local roads to mitigate the presence of the gasoline additive Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether(MTBE).

The work is almost finished, Public Works Director Michael Fowler said Monday.

“The work is essentially complete, with final paving on many of the roads in the project scheduled for this week,” Fowler said.

He added that service connections have been completed for homeowners who requested connection under the state MTBE guidelines.

The water connection on Gervaise Drive and installation of the water services on private property and into basements for 12 MTBE properties was completed earlier in the fall, according to officials.



Earlier in the summer, the mainline water main and services were fully installed, and pressure tested on Frost Road, Lawrence Road, Stark Road, Gervaise Drive and Blunt Drive, according to Public Works officials.

In addition, base course paving had been completed on Frost Rd., Blunt Dr. and Lawrence Rd.

Working in conjunction with the state, the project involves extending waterlines along Route 28 and to the Ryan’s Hill area where MTBE has been detected in a small number of wells, Deputy Public Works Director Thomas Carrier said.

In addition, new water mains have been installed at such roads as Lawrence and Stark, Fowler said earlier this year.

The mainline water main and services to the edge of the right-of-way have been fully installed and pressure tested on all roads, according to officials. Base course paving is complete on all roads and driveways.

MTBE was a gasoline additive that has since been banned in New Hampshire. The state of New Hampshire has established an MTBE mitigation Bureau with funds from legal settlements with responsible gasoline providers. With these funds, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has agreed to extend the Derry public water system to provide domestic water services to the properties affected by the contamination. Testing performed by the state found the presence of MTBE in a few wells in the Ryan’s Hill area.

The testing was then expanded to 148 houses, with six properties found to have MTBE levels over federal drinking water standards, Carrier said. And MTBE was detected in approximately another 10 properties, but at levels lower than the drinking water standards, according to officials.

After the testing, the state approached Derry officials to see if the town would be able to extend waterlines up Route 28 from the Berry Road area. Waterlines will also be extended along portions of Frost Road, Lawrence Road, Blunt Drive and Stark Road.

The estimated reimbursement from the state’s MTBE fund is $2.5 million, which would leave a balance of $421,000 to be paid by the town’s water enterprise fund.

The project will not impact water rates, according to officials.

The state will take on approximately 80 percent of the project’s cost of mitigating the MTBE levels, according to officials.