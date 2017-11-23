Pinkerton Freshmen Hold Food Drive to Help Struggling Families

Food insecurity is a struggle that far too many Americans face on a daily basis. On top of almost forty nine million citizens facing this problem, according a recent study by the No Hungry Kid campaign, thirteen million of these citizens are children. Not only does this have an impact on a child’s physical development, but children will naturally find it far harder to focus on their classes with an empty stomach.

And knowing that some of their fellow classmates have suffered from this either now or in the past, the Pinkerton Academy Class of 2021 recently completed their food drive in conjunction with the End 68 Hours of Hunger campaign to help alleviate this epidemic.

Continuing on with the efforts of the Class of 2017, the current freshman class took it upon themselves to bring the food drive into its fifth year of operation, not only to assist other students, but also due to encouragement by Pinkerton staff for each graduating class to perform one community service project as a whole each year.

Led by Social Studies Teacher and Co-Advisor to the Class of 2021 Nichole Iacuzio, students worked from November 2 until November 17 to collect an assortment of assigned foods, while also being encouraged to find different varieties of products to prevent kids from receiving the same food over and over again. Students were split up amongst thirty eight different seminars and upon counting and boxing the items on the final day of the drive, each seminar receives points based on how much food they obtained. The seminar with the most points will receive a prize to be determined at a later date.

Several students present after school during the final day of the drive expressed their enthusiasm for assisting the cause, making it abundantly clear that it was not the prize that kept them interested. Zach Bennett understood that many students his age suffer from going hungry and he was more than happy to help them out.

“There are a lot of kids at this school with no food that need help”, Bennett noted.

Fellow student Nicholas Burke believed that when someone is suffering from hunger, especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner, it should be in human nature to lend a helping hand.

“Someone might need help in the community and you always want to help each other out”, Burke stated.

End 68 Hours of Hunger was established back in 2011 by its Founder Claire Bloom and primarily focuses on sending hungry children home with around ten dollars worth of food during the sixty eight hours they spend away from home on the weekends, hence the name of the campaign. For more information, visit end68hoursofhunger.org.