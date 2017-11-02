East Derry General Store Moves Forward with Changes

East Derry General Store to Add Restaurant Seating, Will Share Driveway with Upper Village Hall

Citing the difficult business climate for small general stores without gas stations, Timothy Peloquin of Promised Land Survey and Sam Patel of the East Derry General Store revealed plans to add restaurant seating to serve those who already purchase food from his store to his business.

The planning board approved the change in use of a storage area in the back of the East Derry General Store. To a 25-seat dining area where people can eat food that the business currently sells.

The plan includes paving for 18 parking spots behind the building, which also houses a US Post Office. The parking lot behind the East Derry General Store will be accessible by the driveway that is also used behind the Upper Village Hall. The historic hall building is maintained by the East Derry Village Improvement Society. David Milz spoke at recent planning board meetings to express the support that the EDVIS support has for the arrangement. The driveway will be widened to 24 feet to accommodate emergency vehicles. It shall remain a gravel driveway and the current gravel parking area behind the Upper Village Hall will stay unchanged.



Pavement behind the East Derry Store will extend 30 feet from the back of building. Mark L’Heureux of the Department of Public Works evaluated the plans prior to the October 4 Planning Board meeting and suggested amendments regarding handicap access to the building, drainage and septic system modifications that have been included in the updated plan.

Planning Board discussed Zoning Changes in Exit 4A Neighborhoods, Most Telephone Poles Replaced at Gulf Rd Project.

The Planning Board has received notice from Pennichuck Water Works that 62 1/2 Bedard Ave is for sale. The company is selling off parcels of The Maple Hill Water System since area homes have connected to town water. Other boards will be alerted about the sale of the parcel and the offer will then be taken up by the Town Council.

Eric Mitchell of DAR Builders addressed recent concerns about telephone pole placement on Gulf Rd. at the Island Pond Rd. intersection in front of three house lots being developed by DAR Builders. Recent plans called for three telephone poles to be replaced by poles that were farther away from the road pavement. A waiver was requested to that plan. The waiver would allow one of the poles to remain after it was recently learned that replacing it would be more difficult than anticipated. The waiver was granted after discussion about traffic safety. The remaining pole at 5 Gulf Rd. will be 48 inches from pavement. Mark Connors cast the lone no vote.

Three new businesses, a nail salon, a therapeutic center for autistic children and an 80-seat restaurant, are coming to Cow Bell Corner at the junction of Route 111 and Island Pond Road. Island Pond Road resident John Lahey expressed concern for public services in the area and stated that some people do not realize the area is still Derry as they pass through it. He is also concerned about traffic on Island Pond Rd; “You have to find a good Samaritan to let me get out of driveway” and is worried about possible problems associated with evening liquor sales at a restaurant.

After discussion, the board approved of the plans with the request that liquor serving businesses close by midnight.

While a final decision about the specific route Exit 4a will take has not been made because environmental impact studies are ongoing, the Planning Board announced that it will soon review zoning changes to the neighborhoods to be affected by the project in an effort to maintain the current character of the neighborhoods. The proposed changes would change area neighborhoods currently zoned Medium High Density Residential to Medium High Density Residential II. This change would prohibit the construction of townhouses, condominiums and apartment buildings.

High Road resident Donald Burgess spoke in favor of the proposed changes (that will to be discussed at a time and date not yet announced); “This is a great idea. We have enough workforce housing in this area and this town doesn’t need any further development in that respect.”