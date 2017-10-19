Facilities Report Addresses Growing Concerns in Derry School District

Derry’s school district and its facilities for both staff and students alike are not getting any younger. This has become blatantly obvious over the last couple of years, especially as more and more students continue to fill the halls of our schools.

As the school board continues to discuss what needs to be done in order to address their facility and population issues plaguing the district, Dr. John Moody and a group of staff members have been working to produce a facilities study that would elaborate on what the issues are and how exactly they could be solved. Said study was recently elaborated upon during the school board’s most recent meeting on Oct. 10.

Before beginning his presentation, Moody noted that everyone who was involved with the study was in attendance during the meeting and that the quite beefy report has been worked on tirelessly for the last few months.

“It’s been a challenging six months,” Moody noted.

Moody elaborated on the specific purposes of the study, namely that they needed to address a variety of proposed scenarios that would make the best use of the district’s current facilities in the face of increasing student population, including altering which schools contain certain student grades. The study also needed to address the specific impact that these scenarios would have on instruction and the overall education of students, including building configuration, staff assignment or reassignment and the possibility of having to close one or more schools in the district.

On top of all of these suggestions, the study also delved into more specific concerns that the district faces, including building a new superintendent’s office, as the current office is in rather poor shape and beyond any potential for renovations.

As such, five specific committees were created for the report, handling the topics of unified arts, technology, facilities, student services and core curriculum. The study proceeded to elaborate on what each committee feels are the most pressing matters in their respective subject that need to be addressed.

The more specific details of the study could be found in the complete report, which was handed out to each member of the school board, but Moody felt that regardless of the details, several glaring issues faced the district and needed to be addressed immediately.

Not only is the district’s technology infrastructure considered insufficient and several schools, including Derry Village and South Range, are in need of serious renovations, but the sheer scale of the changes needed led to Moody suggesting that the board seek the services of a qualified strategic planning expert that could smooth out this process.

No matter what needs to change, Moody noted that it was the duty of the board to figure out just where they wanted to take the district, feeling that they needed to narrow the scope of their proposed scenarios in order to come to a solution, while also warning that altering one section of the district could have major impacts on the rest of the district.

“What we’re really trying to emphasize in this report is to have the board define the future,” Moody stated.

Upon Moody completing his presentation, board Chairman Dan McKenna thanked the committees for their hard work and was very appreciative of how the report highlighted the pros and cons of each scenario, allowing them to engage the community more efficiently.

Other board members, however, were more critical. Member Lynn Perkins felt that the study did not address where he feels that the district should be at the moment and the most pressing matters in his mind. Perkins felt that certain issues should have been addressed far sooner, particularly during the creation of the report.

Member Erika Cohen also showed some concerns, stating that the longer that they wait on major issues, the more smaller issues will begin to pop up in the near future, only continuing the muddle their efforts.