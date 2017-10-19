Economic Development Committee Discuss Changes to Zoning, Business

The Derry Economic Development Advisory Committee, which is tasked with assisting in creating an economic environment that attracts robust businesses to Derry, had their latest meeting on Oct. 16 at the Derry Municipal Center.

To start the meeting off, Committee Chair Paul Needham expressed his gratitude towards the three real estate brokers that had recently come to Derry to observe vacant properties found on Elm Street and Abbott Court and make suggestions on what could possibly go into these locations.

According to Needham, the brokers said that the town should consider the likes of elderly or veterans housing, as well as multi-story complexes that could be used for anything from office space to apartments. However, these ideas are still considered mere suggestions and no solid plan has been laid out as of yet for these areas.

“We still have a ways to go,” Needham noted.

The committee also took a good amount of time discussing several past and future events that have occurred or will occur in Derry. Planning Director George Sioras noted that the Planning Board meeting on Oct. 18 will be holding a public hearing to make a decision on whether or not to alter the zoning codes of four hundred and forty four parcels of land in town from medium to high density residential zones for the sake of eliminating the allowance of multi-family dwellings as conditional use. The properties are bounded by Madden and Folsom Roads to the north, Crystal Avenue to the east, East and West Broadway to the south and the Londonderry town line to the west.

The meeting will also see the board look into potentially allowing for a new restaurant to be built on 7 Gulf Road. A similar suggestion was made by Town Councilor James Morgan about eventually creating a new town fire house in the future and converting the current fire house into a restaurant, in the same fashion as the Halligan Tavern.

Meanwhile, committee member Christina Gossell mentioned how several food trucks are scheduled to be stationed downtown during the upcoming Downtown Trick-or-Treat event, while member Terri Pastori went over the success of the Derry Farmer’s Market this year, which recently came to a close for the season last month.

Finally, Needham mentioned the Greater Derry and Londonderry Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Appreciation Night on October 19, where they will be recognizing Sonshine Soup Kitchen as their Business of the Year and Art McLean, the Executive Director for the Derry Boys and Girls Club, as their Citizen of the Year.