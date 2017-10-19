East Derry Memorial School Celebrates Fall

Despite a rather warm September, fall finally seems to be in full effect in Derry, with the foliage showcasing its final natural stages of beauty and the crisp temperatures enforcing a warmer dress code outside.

And in order to help students and parents alike welcome the season, East Derry Memorial Elementary recently held their annual Fall Festival on Oct. 13, filled to the brim with activities to embrace everything that makes fall so great.

Running for at least twenty five years, the festival was supervised by Jenna Paradise and Kelly Cowan of the school’s PTA. This particular event was jam-packed with attendees, seeing easily a couple hundred wandering the hall and enjoying the festivities.

Noreen Walkup, another member of the school’s PTA, noted that this level of attendance is usually normal for the festival, not to mention that events like this serve to bring families together at the beginning of the school year to help them get to know one another.

“We’re trying to pull in more family events”, Walkup noted.

One of the more standout features of the festival was the crafts area situated in the school’s cafeteria. There, a wide assortment of fall-related crafts were available to students to help them explore their creative side, from decorating stones with chalk and other marking to creating their very own dream-catchers out of paper plates.

Face painting was also made available, but what really stood out was the variety of painted pumpkins, especially the several displayed by the front doors of the school, crafted to look life eyeballs, owls and even Mario of the Super Mario Bros.

Further into the school, students could also partake in karaoke in the music room and a football tossing game where students needed to toss the ball through one of four holes in order to win a prize.

But a fall festival would not be complete without something Halloween-related, which was why the entire library was converted into a haunted house. With the lights gone dark, students brave enough to venture inside were subjected to animatronic skeletons and spiders, boxes filled with various body parts, including a human heart, and other assorted decorations.

But the festivities extended beyond the inside of the school. Outside, students were able to partake in hay rides around the perimeter of the school via tractor. Furthermore, those willing to wait in the farther lengthy line could get a chance to take a live pony ride, which were managed by Follow Your Dream Farm in Derry.