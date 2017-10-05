Council Hopes for Residents to Apply for Board and Committees

One of the reasons why Derry thrives the way it does is because of how its residents help to contribute to its success, whether it be volunteering with various church charities or helping out at school events scattered throughout town.

But one of the most important elements to this success comes from town government and those who keep it running as smoothly as possible.

As such, finding suitable individuals for these positions and encouraging them to stay in these positions has proven to be a rather large challenge as of late, with the town council even recently holding a special workshop on Sept. 26 to discuss what needed to be done to reach out and encourage the public to consider taking on vacant roles.



For starters, the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission has a vacant alternate position. Members on this board would serve to increase communication and promote intergovernmental cooperation and coordination between planning boards and local officials, promote coordinated development of the region, prepare and adopt regional plans, including policies and strategies for the region and perform other acts or functions as deemed appropriate to fulfill the commission’s duties.

Next, The Regional Economic Development Center is looking for a full member to sign on for a one year term position with its Loan Review Committee.

More locally, the Building and Property Maintenance Committee is also looking for a full member to sign on for a one-year-term position, wherein members delve into matter specific to upkeep of the physical structures of buildings around town.

The Energy and Environmental Advisory Committee is seeking out a full member to join its ranks. In the committee, members work to educate residents, town business owners, town staff, other committees and boards on clean energy issues and how to keep Derry eco-friendly.

Similarly, the Net Zero Task Force is also looking for a new member. The Task Force’s primary focus revolves around exploring and achieving cost effective solutions for reduced energy and water use and sustainable energy development on town controlled property, municipal buildings and vehicles, schools and the community.

Finally, several positions are open on the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustments, with one alternate position available for Planning and four alternate positions available in Zoning. Members on the Planning Board focus more closely on major construction projects throughout town and determine whether or not permission should be granted to commence the projects. Zoning Board members more specifically determine whether or not variances and exceptions should be given out to applicants who are seeking out projects that go against current zoning regulations.

If you are interested in applying for one of these openings, please visit derrynh.org, hover over the “Government” tab near the top of the page and select “Board and Committee Vacancies”.