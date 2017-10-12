Council Discusses Outcome of First Quarter of Derry’s Latest Fiscal Year

In order to gain a full sense of where Derry currently stands from a financial standpoint, Chief Financial Officer Susan Hickey recently met with the Town Council on October 3 to discuss fiscal year 2018’s first quarter financial stats, as well as overview the town’s non-general funds.

Starting with the first quarter financial report, most revenue and expenditures are running at a smooth rate, although water revenue is already at 32% of annual expectations, while cable revenue still sits at 0% due to not receiving the first set of payments until sometime this month.

Hickey also noted that the police department had several noteworthy moments in this first quarter, receiving one hundred and fifteen thousand dollars in capital lease revenue and running low in their expenditures due to vacancies in the departments.



After the rather quick overview, Councilor Neil Weatherbee showed concerns over the lack of cable payments, especially considering that the town is in the middle of contract renegotiations with Comcast. Hickey mentioned that this has been an issue for the past sixteen to eighteen months.

“Just from a purely business standpoint, that’s money that we’re potentially losing interest on”, Weatherbee noted.

Council members also voiced their concerns over the vacancies in the police department, with Councilor James Morgan highlighting Derry’s aging workforce.

Curious over how to address this issue, Town Administrator David Caron noted that they already offer officers plenty of unique opportunities, stable political leadership and competitive rates. Simply put, the situation is simply a complicated manner that is not unique to Derry.

“It just very difficult finding qualified candidates, given the scrutiny they go through”, Caron stated.

Hickey then proceeded to move on discuss Derry’s non-general funds. The overview covered topics such as capital projects, including around nine hundred thousand dollars for the North Shore Road Culverts and one hundred and eighty thousand dollars for the Drew Road Bridge, around two hundred and seventy thousand dollars towards conservation efforts, the tens of thousands of dollars Derry has received from numerous state and federal grants and the more than eight million dollars in the town’s trust fund.

Several council members were curious over what exactly would happen to excess funds accrued for the likes of capital projects, to which Hickey established that excess funds would used to eliminate any outstanding debts the town may have, placed towards funds for similar projects in the future or go before the council via a resolution to determine where specifically they would go.