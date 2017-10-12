Construction Progressing On First Phase of Brady Avenue Sewer Project

Construction is progressing on the first of a two phase project to bring sewer to Brady Avenue residents.

Crews have installed 1,500 feet of sewer so far since the project began last month, Town Administrator David Caron said during the Town Council’s Oct. 3 meeting. Caron added that another 400 feet of sewer is scheduled to be installed this month.

“I appreciate the residents’ patience,” Caron said of the project that began last month and is schedule to occur in two phases over two construction seasons, according to officials.

The first phase will be done this year and will include water and sewer construction from Rockingham Road up to and including house # 18 Brady Ave, Deputy Public Works Director Thomas Carrier said.



The work includes sewer service connections to the property lines, with base coat paving will be completed prior to this winter, Carrier said.

The project will cost approximately $562,000 and bring sewer to 50 properties on Brady Avenue. Of the $562,000, $487,000 will be raised by a supplemental appropriation. In lieu of a bond or loan from the state, the project will be funded through a loan to the sewer fund from the town’s undesignated fund balance.

The council members voted unanimously at their Dec. 6 meeting to approve Construction raising municipal sewer rates from $2.98 to $3.23 per 100 cubic feet. The rate increase would be effective on all sewer usage billed on or after March 1, 2017, according to officials. It marks the first sewer rate increase since 2008.

In the meeting, Public Works Director Michael Fowler said adding sewer services will be coordinated with a project by Pennichuck Water Works to replace water mains in the summer of 2017.

Beginning next spring, crews will continue the sewer and water construction from house #18 to house #51 for the sewer and to Berry Road for the water, Carrier said.