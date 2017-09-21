Work Nearing Completion On $2.9 Million Route 28 Waterline Project

With mainline water main services installed, work is progressing this month on a $2.9 million project to extend water lines along Route 28 and some local roads to mitigate the presence of the gasoline additive Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE).

Substantial completion of the project is anticipated in October, according to officials.

The mainline water main and services to the edge of the right-of-way are fully installed and pressure tested on all roads, according to officials. Base course paving is complete on all roads and driveways. Loam and seed and cleanup activities are almost complete.



Water service is now available to abutting properties, and residents

will be notified that they may now connect public water, according to officials.

The water connection on Gervaise Drive and installation of the water services on private property and into basements for 12 MTBE properties is scheduled to be completed this month. Residents of the Woodlands neighborhood will be notified when the town will transition their water system from their wells to municipal water.

Earlier in the summer, the mainline water main and services were fully installed and pressure tested on Frost Road, Lawrence Road, Stark Road, Gervaise Drive and Blunt Drive, according to Public Works officials.

In addition, base course paving had been complete on Frost Road, Blunt Drive and Lawrence Road.

Working in conjunction with the state, the plan calls for waterlines to be extended along Route 28 and to the Ryan’s Hill area where MTBE has been detected in a small number of wells, Deputy Public Works Director Thomas Carrier said.

In addition, new water mains were scheduled to be installed at such roads as Lawrence and Stark, Public Works Director Michael Fowler said earlier this year.

MTBE is a gasoline additive that has since been banned in New Hampshire. The state of New Hampshire has established an MTBE mitigation Bureau with funds from legal settlements with responsible gasoline providers. With these funds, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services

has agreed to extend the Derry public water system to provide domestic water services to the properties affected by the contamination. Testing performed by the state found the presence of MTBE in a few wells in the Ryan’s Hill area.

The testing was then expanded to 148 houses, with six properties found to have MTBE levels over federal drinking water standards, Carrier said. MTBE was detected in approximately another 10 properties, but at levels lower than the drinking water standards, according to officials.

After the testing, the state approached Derry officials to see if the town would be able to extend waterlines up Route 28 from the Berry Road area. Waterlines will also be extended along portions of Frost Road, Lawrence Road, Blunt Drive and Stark Road.

The estimated reimbursement from the state’s MTBE fund is $2.5 million, which would leave a balance of $421,000 to be paid by the town’s water enterprise fund.

The project will not impact water rates, according to officials.

The state will take on approximately 80 percent of the project’s cost of mitigating the MTBE levels, according to officials.