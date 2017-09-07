Town’s Panhandler Problem is a Major Concern For Some

Panhandlers in Derry, holding handmade cardboard signs declaring their immediate need for money, have become part of the constant scenery in town. They can be found on most business days at the intersection of Manchester Road and Ashleigh Drive. Are we as a community doing our best to help them in their professed time of great need?

“There is a red headed guy, a woman and a man who walks with a limp, but only when he is being observed.”, according to a person who has been employed at a business near the intersection of Ashleigh Drive and Manchester Road for three years and spoke to The Nutfield News on the condition on anonymity.



They said they’ve spoken to the panhandlers to ask why they spend their days begging for money on the streets. “The red headed man told me he lost everything, his job, his house and that he can’t work but has no disability benefits because they haven’t started yet.”

The local employee continued; “I asked him why he doesn’t look for a job and he said that he makes too much money panhandling to get a job. He told me he makes 800 dollars a day”. “I could just scream” declared the local employee, pointing out that the man always has cigarettes, has a nice cell phone and when offered food by a generous woman, the panhandler was observed throwing the food to the ground and stomping on it.

Last week, I approached the red headed man about his situation. He would not tell me his name but told me he panhandles for 16 hours a day and makes 18 dollars. The true amount is impossible to track down because income from panhandling is not reported to the IRS.

I asked if he is ever offered work. He replied that he lives with people and work for them sometimes. When asked if drug addiction was an issue for him he told me; “No, but I’m getting help for that, thanks”.

Staff at the Sonshine Soup Kitchen report that they have reached out to local panhandlers but offers of help has been refused.

Taylor Cameron, a 17-year-old senior at Pinkerton Academy says she “feels bad for them but doesn’t know what the situation is”. She has never given them money. She suspects they have drug addiction problems and would like more done about the issue. “New Hampshire is a beautiful state and we shouldn’t be known for the addiction crisis.”

Derry Town Council Chairman, Josh Bourdon commented; “I don’t think it’s fair to label all panhandlers in one bucket as addiction, substance abuse and mental illness all play a part.” Bourdon has seen panhandlers in Derry for the 7 years he has lived here. He points out reduced state funding of mental health services as one cause. Bourdon wants the town council to consider new ways to address the problem.

In Manchester, signs were recently erected at known areas of panhandling that encourage people to give directly to local social service agencies.

Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard considers it a matter of life and death. The Manchester signs read; “Your generosity could lead to a fatality”. 24 known panhandlers in Manchester have overdosed in the last two years and he believes they are supporting their drug habit through panhandling.

Derry Police Chief Ed Garone has advice about what people should do when they encounter panhandlers; “Do not contribute to those people who say they will work when they are 50 feet away from a help wanted sign. New Hampshire has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, I would encourage those people to go apply for a job at any of the places with a help wanted sign.” He continued, “services are available for people in dire straits. The best thing to do is to tell them how to get to the soup kitchen or the town welfare department.”

The Sonshine Soup Kitchen is located at 4 Crystal Avenue.

The town welfare department is known as the Derry Human Services Department, located in the Derry Municipal Center at 14 Manning St. Their stated mission is to “… provide temporary emergency assistance to town residents who lack adequate resources. We assist our less fortunate citizens to relief agencies and strive to promote self-reliance and independence.” Their phone number is 603-432-6753. Their website is https://www.derrynh.org/human-services This website has numerous links to other local agencies that can help with specific needs such as homelessness or transportation needs.

The Derry Friendship Center, located at 6 Railroad Ave., is a volunteer run organization where people can find help and support to overcome drug and alcohol addiction. Their website is http://www.thederryfriendshipcenter.org For immediate needs they can be reached at 603-432-9794