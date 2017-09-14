Town Staff Working To Increase Traffic Safety in Downtown Area

Derry continues to expand economically week in and week out, but with these expansions come more visitors and traffic in the downtown area. This is precisely what has been motivating groups like the Town Council to make this area safer for the public.

One such discussion recently took place when Town Administrator David Caron made his report at the Sept. 5 council meeting at Town Hall. During his report, Caron noted that several efforts are currently being undertaken to minimize traffic hazard.

One of the major changes will include two flashing traffic signs installed by the Department of Public Works that will alert oncoming cars of residents attempting to cross the street. One will be placed at the intersection of East Broadway and McAllister Court, while the other will sit at the Adams Memorial Crosswalk on West Broadway. They are both expected to be operational within a couple of weeks.



The town is also working to introduce ways to discourage panhandling across town by informing those performing this act about resource centers where they can get support while also eliminating possible traffic hazards they may pose.

But while the council seemed satisfied with these actions, Council Chair Joshua Bourdon main concern lied with potentially reducing the speed limit on West and East Broadway, which is currently set at 30 mph.

When speaking to Police Chief Edward Garone on the matter, Bourdon asked if it was within the town’s jurisdiction to lower the speed limit in the area.

Garone noted that although it would require a traffic engineering study, he stated that “I believe it could be reduced to twenty five miles-per-hour under certain circumstances.”

Bourdons said he has been working diligently as of late in order to reduce speeding and traffic hazards downtown; trying to get information about how many traffic tickets were issued between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year and issuing more tickets to offenders as a means of discouraging violations.

He is doing this all in order to keep families and residents safer, while also encouraging visitors from Massachusetts to take advantage of what Derry has to offer.

“I continue to get calls from business owners, pedestrians, bikers, people trying to enjoy themselves about how fast certain drivers will travel on that road”, Bourdon said.

Councilor Phyllis Katsakiores also inquired about how effective he thinks electronic speed limit signs are for deterring speeding. to which Garone said he believes the signs are effective and that external factors such as these signs typically get the attention of drivers, even if only for a couple of minutes.