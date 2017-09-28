Town Council Approves Reducing Speed Limit On Humphrey Road

Residents on Humphrey Road will soon see a change in its speed limit. Following concerns about speeding and its proximity to Don Ball Park, councilors have approved lowering the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph on the road.

Councilors approved the change at their Sept. 19 meeting.

During a Highway Safety Committee meeting last month, issues were raised about drivers speeding on Humphrey Road, according to Scott Savard, chairman of the committee. The speed limit on nearby Cemetery Road is 30 mph and Savard said it didn’t make sense for the speed limit on Humphrey Road to vary from that and other area roads. In addition, Humphrey Road intersects with Don Ball Park, where children play.



In the August meeting, the committee voted to recommend lowering the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph.

Resident Donald Burgess, a former member of the Highway Safety Committee, spoke during the public hearing segment of the Sept. 19 meeting. Burgess said he recalled a study done a number of years back that showed that people often incorrectly perceive that drivers are speeding when they are actually traveling below the speed limit.

Burgess said most drivers obey the speed limit while a small minority speed. Although, he said there are exceptions.

“It’s unfortunate that the people who are the exceptions ruin it for the people who actually aren’t doing anything,” Burgess said.

Councilor Richard Tripp said he agreed with lowering the speed limit to 30 mph, especially since children use the park and there are sharp turns on Humphrey Road.

Councilors agreed to lower the speed limit to 30 mph and to pay approximately $250 for fabricating and posting two signs