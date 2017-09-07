Pinkerton Headmaster Griffin Morse Announces Resignation

After a relatively short stay, Pinkerton Academy Headmaster Griffin Morse has announced that he attends to step down at the end of June. Morse was hired in January of 2014.

Morse released letter of resignation which announced to Pinkerton staff his intent to retire.

In the letter, Morse began by reflecting on his time at Pinkerton.

“I have deeply enjoyed and found personal satisfaction in my academic work with students and staff in classes of all disciplines,” he stated.



The letter also touched on how he enjoyed observing the dynamics of classes at Pinkerton and doing his part to understand the depth of an education earned from the school, such as working with the Advanced Placement Spanish Language classes and the Headmaster Summer Reading Program.

He stated that he was also proud of his work outside the school with the sending school administrations that “has created a K-12 mentality that has enhanced Pinkerton’s leadership role and partnership with the sending towns that ensures a smooth transition for our students and a strong sense of shared goals with their curricula.”

Morse commended Pinkerton’s growth and innovation over the last couple of years, the recruitment of new staff and willingness of other staff to help guide Pinkerton forward as “a forward-thinking institution that combines best practices in instruction with an intentional spirit of innovation and collaborative learning.”

Morse also mentioned the Pinkerton staff’s recent achievements in establishing a concussion management team, greater guidance in planning careers and exposing students to brand new cultures and opportunities.

The Headmaster’s letter finished by saying that although this will be his final year in the position, “there is still plenty more work to do to continue improving the student experience and the work culture at Pinkerton” and that he is willing to make this period of transition move as smoothly as possible.

In response to this sudden announcement, a statement was released by Timothy Butterfield, President of the Pinkerton Academy Board of Trustees.

In the statement, Butterfield described Morse as “a hard-working leader of Pinkerton Academy, both on and off campus, noting that he was grateful for Morse’s ability to unite students, staff and the community, as well as his love of education and passion for the arts.

Butterfield wished Morse the best in his future endeavors and thanked him for his hard work. Butterfield asked staff and students “to do the same by thanking Mr. Morse for his dedication and friendship.”

Morse’s final day will be June 30, 2018. Butterfield is hoping to have a new headmaster in place by July 1 of next year.