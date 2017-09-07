Overdose Awareness Day Brings Families Together

Families, friends and neighbors gathered at MacGregor Park last Thursday for a small, solemn vigil. Survivors and supporters from around the area came to celebrate August 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event started before sundown, with Derry Councilor at Large Joshua Bourdon welcoming everyone to the park to share in their grief and their hope. Families brought posters memorializing their loved ones. Representatives from local supports groups, like The Derry Friendship Center, had tables open with pamphlets, cards and bracelets. Each one encouraged those in attendance to help spread the word that no one should go through addiction alone.



Every cause has a color, and drug addiction is no different. Purple ribbons and balloons decorated the park. Purple glow sticks hung from children’s necks as they ran around during speeches. Purple flags stood in the middle of a heart formed with white paper bags. Each flag represented one person that fell to an overdose. They were put there by the NH Jr. Avalanche Hockey Team, led by Head Coach Chris Cerrella. He brought his team to the vigil because he felt it was important for them to see what addiction can do.

“They’re at that age now where drugs are influencing a lot of young men now, and I thought it was very good for them to hear this kind of stuff. And also, that these men could be mentors to the younger generation,” Cerrella said. He believes sports and athletics can be key to helping young men and women avoid drug use. But it’s not always that simple.

Lisa Walsh said she lost her son, Shane, to fentanyl last May. She wore a shirt baring his smiling image with the phrase “#endthestigma.” For Shane, it didn’t start with staying out of trouble. It started from getting hooked on pain killers. Walsh said he was prescribed Percocet at age 13 to help with post-surgical pain. He didn’t start abusing until much later, but once he did, he was hooked for over two years. Before he died, he had been in recovery for 16 months. He was 24 years old when he passed.

Walsh joined up with other grief-stricken mothers to form #6Moms, a group dedicated to supporting parents and families who have lost a loved one to drug abuse or addiction. It consists of Walsh, Cyndi Wood, Lila Mazzola, Susan Markievitz, Linda Turcotte and Kathleen Scarpone.

Walsh was surprised to see David Mara, the Advisor to the Governor on Addiction and Behavioral Health at the vigil. The Derry Town Council invited Mara to speak to the crowd. He read a proclamation from Governor Sununu declaring that Overdose Awareness Day would be officially recognized by the state of New Hampshire.

“It’s nice to be recognized. It’s nice to see the disease recognized for what it is,” said Walsh.

Jill Skelton came to MacGregor park with one goal- to share the story of her best friend.

“She got into drugs a few years ago. One of her former boyfriends got her into drugs,” Skelton said. “What really got her into it was he tried killing her with a machete.” Skelton’s friend really started using to help with the post-traumatic stress disorder from that event. “The underlying issue with [my friend] is mental health,” explained Skelton. “She couldn’t get help for her PTSD, she couldn’t get help for her depression, so she took it upon herself to get her own help, and she self-medicated.”

Skelton pushed her purple hair out of her face and wiped her tears away on her sleeve. She paused for a moment and went on to say that her friend was finally able to get herself into a program up at the Farnum Center in Manchester. She was released from the program when she came up clean during her monthly drug testing there. Skelton said she knew the test was wrong. She had seen her friend using, but said the center did not do a retest. She relapsed shortly after.

“In the end she went back. She went back for six months… she was so scared. She was so scared she was going to die. She would say it every day- she couldn’t get help,” Skelton said.

Everyone in attendance had an idea of what can be done to help those in need of support.

“I think they need to have more supports for the addicts themselves. More recovery…” explained Walsh. She wants to see “more beds in these facilities. There’s waiting lines. You make a phone call and it could take you three weeks to get in. In three weeks, a lot can happen.”

As day faded on into night, candles were handed out. By the time the last sherds of sunlight disappeared behind the trees, the park radiated with candlelight. Mazzola of #6Moms played a slideshow showing the names, photos, and dates of different overdose victims. Soft instrumental music underscored the presentation while onlookers waited patiently to see their letter of remembrance flash across the projection screen. Mazzola’s son, Pete, was remembered by family and a small group of young men from Pinkerton who had him and his dad as coaches during their time with the Derry Wolverines. Like Walsh’s son, Pete started with pain killers to deal with problems post-surgery. And like so many others, it led him to addiction, and eventually, death.

The night ended with a reciting of the serenity prayer by Mazzola and the rest of the #6Moms. They read a list with the names of 120 overdose victims. Occasionally, a whistle or a “we love you” would puncture the quiet when a name was read. After the vigil, the crowd blew out their candles and began packing up. Mazzola was thankful for all the support the Town Council gave in creating the vigil.

“Josh [Bourdon] was so helpful, just maneuvering though things.”

Bourdon had been working with The Derry Fellowship Center for the last few years after creating a 5k road race fundraiser for the center. He said he was more than happy to help put on the vigil at MacGregor Park.

“One of the goals of the #6Moms was to create awareness. I say mission accomplished,” Bourdon said.

Families and friends of those dealing with or are victims of addiction can reach out to groups like NH Team Sharing on Facebook, Lighting the Path for Support, The Derry Fellowship Center, Granite Pathways, or Regional Access Point Services.