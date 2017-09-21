Economic Development Advisory Committee Discusses Future Projects

More planning from the Derry’s Economic Development Coordinator, Ann Struthers, along with a changing of the guard took place during the latest Economic Development Advisory Committee’s meeting at Town Hall on Sept. 18.

Ann Struthers, who is currently serving as Derry’s economic development coordinator, started the meeting by giving her report on the various efforts that the town has been undertaking as of late to increase Derry’s economic standing in New Hampshire and elsewhere and make the town more appealing to large and small businesses.



Struthers noted that one of her major goals in the upcoming weeks is to put together a developer tour, sometime in mid-to-late October, giving those interested in starting a business in Derry an overview of the types of prime properties that would be available to them.

“It’s what we need to do to highlight some of the area,” Struthers noted.

Amongst her other projects are a broker meeting that is planned for Sept. 25, performing outreach with the state business office to try and recruit more businesses, the planning of an upcoming food truck festival in the spring and working out a series of documents to determine how funds in the committee’s possession should be diverted towards the revitalization of downtown.

Terri Pastori, who also stepped down from her position as chair of the committee, briefly mentioned how proud she was of the committee and how far Derry has come economically in the last year. The members then unanimously voted in Paul Needham as the new chair.

Needham proceeded to thank the board for their approval and quickly covered what he hopes to accomplish with his new position.

“I see myself as a facilitator for great ideas that are already in the process,” Needham said.

Members were also quick to speak about the success of the Derry After Dark event, noting how not only how popular it was, especially with younger residents, but also about how smooth and organized it was and how much positive impact it had on business downtown. Member Gordon Graham, in particular, could barely contain himself when speaking about how impressed he was.

“It was absolutely a wonderful time,” Graham said.

Derry Planning Director George Sioras noted that the Planning Board is continuing to move forward with its efforts to redistrict areas in and around Folsom Road, primarily to try and eliminate multi-family unit requirements in the area because of the shear amount that are already in place. A public hearing on the matter is set for Oct. 18.