Derry Schools Continue to Fight Nations Drug Crisis

Derry schools are helping families talk to their children about drug abuse awareness. Talking with students about drug abuse is never an easy subject, but it has become almost necessary with the increase of drug related deaths in the state.

A constant debate has been when the appropriate age is to start talking to kids about drugs and drug abuse. Interim Superintendent MaryAnn Connors-Krikorian said the district has programs to teach children refusal skills in the younger grades.

“We try to be proactive in educating out students,” she said.

A group of seven young men from Pinkerton gathered to remember their former Wolverines football coach, Peter Mazzola, at the Overdose Awareness Vigil in MacGregor Park last month. They recalled how difficult it was for them to deal with the fact that their mentor struggled with addiction. They all want more to be done at the high school level to help teenagers get the support they need to deal with either someone else’s addiction or their own.



Each one had their own ideas as to what can be done to increase awareness. Cam Macro believed there should be “more propaganda around town… to help people in trouble.”

Dylan Poulin said he wants a “hotline… posters, anything you can do just to help kids be aware and know what’s going on.” They all agreed when Aiden Conroy said, “get it aware in the high school because that’s when a lot of drug use would happen. And from there, an assembly would be great. That’s where everyone would learn.”

Pinkerton Academy tries to tie drug abuse awareness into the classroom when it can. According to Dean Tim Powers, the school plans on having smaller events during the year to help students understand that “they are not alone.”

In fact, Pinkerton will be hosting Red Ribbon Week at the school later this month as part of a national drug awareness campaign, with the help of Julie Donovan from the guidance office and a group of students. The Student Council and the Leadership Council of Athletics also help with Red Ribbon Week. Powers said the school had speakers come in and did a pledge drive during lunches last year. He hopes something similar will take place this year.

Recent Pinkerton graduate, Tim Cronin, credits his interest in hockey for helping to keep him away from drug use. He plays for the New Hampshire Avalanche junior hockey team. He said he knows people who have overdosed and feels there needs to be more supports in place for the ones who are seeking help. He and the rest of his teammates set up the hearts and flags at the overdose awareness vigil with their coach, Chris Cerrella. Cerella believes that getting youths into activities and athletics can help them stay away from dangerous situations.

“These young men can be mentors to the younger generations… athletics is very big in keeping kids positive and going, and keeping them off the streets,” said Cerella.

Powers stressed that Pinkerton students needing support in school can always reach out to guidance counselors and teachers. Any K-8th graders who want to talk about any drug related issues can also reach out to their local guidance counselors, according to the district. Parents with awareness educations questions or suggestions can speak with their child’s school.