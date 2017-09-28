Dangerous Intersection To Finally Get Traffic Lights

A local intersection, known for numerous crashes, will finally get traffic signals thanks to the Town Council. It approved the acceptance of easements in conjunction with a New Hampshire Department of Transportation project to install the traffic signals at the notorious intersection.

The council members agreed in their Sept. 19 meeting to accept $5,370 as compensation for the easements from NHDOT for the project at English Range Road and the Londonderry Turnpike.

NHDOT is planning improvements to enhance safety at the intersection and needs the easements to properly install the traffic signals at the intersection, according to Town Administrator David Caron. NHDOT requested permanent easements at the corner of the property housing the English Range Road Fire station and a drainage easement to the rear. In addition, NHDOT sought temporary easements along the property’s front footage, Caron said.



Plans call for a bid to be submitted in the fall with construction beginning in the spring and completion through the summer.

There have been dozens of crashes in previous years at the intersection of Route 28 Bypass, Scobie Pond Road and English Range Road, according to NHDOT officials.

At an informational meeting last year, NHDOT officials presented plans that call for installing traffic signals at the intersection, adding left turn lanes on the northbound and southbound approaches to the 28 Bypass and adding a right hand turn lane onto English Range Road.

From 2005 to 2014 there have been 61 crashes on the road that only has a single flashing yellow light, according to officials. Three of the crashes were classified as incapacitating and another 26 crashes had less serious injuries.

Although there weren’t any fatalities during that period, officials say there have been deaths in the past.

In 2001, 7-year-old Rachel Terry was struck and killed by a driver while crossing Route 28 Bypass.

Council Chairman Joshua Bourdon said in 2014 that the intersection poses a safety risk to motorists and needs a traffic signal to prevent possible future fatalities. The federal government’s Highway Safety Improvement Program would fund the project, which is estimated at $850,000 according to NHDOT officials.