Zoning Board Approves Variance for Detox Facility

As New Hampshire’s opioid addiction crisis continues to take more lives, one group is hoping to create a facility that will lessen the epidemic.

Coming before the Zoning Board during its August 17 meeting, Yvon Cormier North Development, LLC, represented by attorney Brian Germaine, requested a variance that would allow them to build a detox facility on 29 Ashleigh Drive, which happens to be located in a Industrial IV zone; this caused a conflict over whether or not such a facility can be built there.



According to Germaine, the two-acre facility would strictly handle the process of detoxing visitors, transferring them to a rehab facility when they are deemed ready.

Germaine presented several defenses of the facility, noting that the building was ascetically attractive, would provide 26 new jobs to the community, would have no negative impact on property lines or surrounding properties, and would only help to increase property values.

A major focus was also placed on the good that such a facility would do for the town, with Germaine promoting a series of recommendations from the Derry police and numerous detox facilities in New England, while stating that “the need for facilities of this nature is obvious and essential,” as many individuals seeking treatment are usually directed to facilities out of state because of a lack of them in New Hampshire.

Once Germaine had made his argument, the board seemed quite supportive of the facility. Board member Randall Kelley, who admitted to once being a heroin addict himself, noted that he fully understood the need for the building, while Vice Chair Heather Evans inquired about the success rate of such a facility, to which Germaine noted that the majority of those who use the facility benefit from it.

Other questions brought up by the board included how many staff members would be on hand at any point, that being eight, and what types of medication and detoxing methods would be undertaken. It was explained that these medications would only delivered every few days in order to prevent potential raids on their stock.

By the end of their deliberations, the board failed to find any reason to deny the variance and agreed to approve it unanimously, with Board Chair Robert Mackey noting that he believed that seeking out a variance was smart of the representative due to the use of medical equipment in the building.