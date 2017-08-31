Town Prepares for 28th Annual Derryfest Celebration

As summer winds down and fall rounds the corner, Derry residents are invited to join in on the annual Derryfest festivities this year on Saturday, September 16 at MacGregor Park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. This year, several events will also occur on September 15.

On September 15, a spaghetti dinner, also known as Pasta Fest, will take place at Gilbert H. Hood Middle School from 5 to 7 p.m. The dinner is free and will feature bingo from 4 to 5 p.m., but attendees are asked to make a $5 dollar donation. All proceeds will go to local charities.



The following morning, the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church will be holding its annual Derryfest breakfast at 63 East Broadway and will be accepting free-will donations.

At the official start of the festivities at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Derryfest staff will introduce the MC for the event, Mark Beland with the Greater Derry Arts Council, and recite a special proclamation for the day before Let’s Play Music’s A Cappella sings the Star Spangled Banner.

Throughout the morning, attendees can expect performances from vocalist Carol Harrington, a routine from the Red Star Twirlers, as well as demonstrations by Let’s Play Music’s Kindermusik Program and members of Karate International of Windham.

At noon, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1617 will be holding a MIA/POW ceremony at the various monuments in front of MacGregor Park.

During the early afternoon, the Kids Coop Theatre will hold a presentation of their own, as well as the Specialized Theater Enrichment Program, the New Hampshire Academie of Dance, and finalists and winners of the Derry’s Got Talent contest. Silly Solutions will also put on a balloon show.

During the final hours of the festival, Wildlife Encounters will be showing off several animals out of their collection to the public while vocalist Morgane Grace Vigroux and members of The Voice Studio perform for the crowd. Attendees can also expect performances from Londonderry’s Dance Progressions and Let’s Play Music’s Stagecraft group.

To finish off the day, the winners of the raffle drawing will be announced, and the Blues Brothers Next Generation will cap off the day.

Amidst all these performances, attendees are encouraged to visit the wide assortment of booths and to take part in various activities, including a 24-foot climbing wall.

For more information about Derryfest and a complete schedule of events, visit derryfest.org