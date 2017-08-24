Economic Growth and Development Discussed by Derry Town Council

New Hampshire has been seeing quite a boost to both its economy and its population in the last couple of years, earning a 2.9 percent growth in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year while maintaining an annual population growth of 0.2 percent for the last few years.

In response to these factors and in order to keep Derry economically strong, the Town Council recently had Anne Struthers, the town’s Economic Development Coordinator, put together a presentation that would explain Resolution #2017-057, the town’s economic development strategic plan, at the latest Town Council meeting on August 15.



According to Struthers, the primary goals of the plan were to create short and long term objectives for sustainable growth that aligned with the vision of the community, hoping to retain and grow existing businesses, attract new businesses, and implement a marketing and communications plan.

Struthers seemed quite content with the current economic status of Derry, labeling it “business friendly” and noting that 25 startups, 14 expansions, and 10 business relocations have occurred in 2017 alone. She also seemed quite satisfied with having businesses such as Liquid Blue and the Tupelo music hall in town, noting that it is “wonderful to have these types of ambassadors.”

Struthers also mentioned that Derry has shown a lot of promise in the health care and advanced manufacturing industries. Derry’s downtown area, along with its industry representation and entertainment industry, are strong as well.

But, in order to help Derry continue to grow, the use of outreach programs, online resource portals for small businesses, and various marketing programs for current businesses must increase, while also supporting local entrepreneurs, starting broker events, and giving various developers tours of the town in order to attract new businesses. She also believes that planning needs to be done in order to figure out the best uses for real estate in downtown, local housing, and the area surrounding Exit 4A on Interstate 93. Zoning ordinances throughout downtown must also be “fine-tuned.”

Overall, the goal of the plan is to prioritize time and management in order to trickle down progress throughout the town. One of the big elements noted by both Struthers and the council was the use of economic revitalization zones throughout town, where business owners can earn tax credits if they make some sort of investment in their property and help to add jobs to the area.

The council seemed pleased with Struthers’ plan and efforts to put it together, deciding to approve the plan unanimously.