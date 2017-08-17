Derry Tries to Combat the State’s Opioid Abuse Crisis

The Granite State has been under scrutiny lately due to its high counts of opioid abusers and overdosers. Just last month, the President of the United States called New Hampshire a “drug infested den,” and studies released by the Attorney General’s Office on July 12 indicate that Rockingham and Strafford County have the second highest suspected drug use resulting in overdose deaths per capita in New Hampshire, at 1.36 deaths per 10,000 people.

Drug abuse is nothing new, but there has been an increase in overdoses that have left many families wondering if their loved one is next. Eighteen months ago, the Derry Fire Department recognized the crisis and gathered with community partners in order to devise a plan to help stop it. Along with organizations such as the Center for Life Management, Community Health Services, Community Alliance for Teen Safety, and faith-based leaders, Derry’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Chuck Hemeon and Derry Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Haggert determined training would be essential to battling the crisis.

This training includes providing Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to the community so that families can be prepared in an overdose situation. Hemeon believes having a Naloxone kit gives some families peace of mind and has heard from EMS providers that in some cases, the kits have already been used successfully when the EMS providers arrive on scene. So far, the fire department has distributed over 350 Naloxone kits to the community.

A study conducted by firefighter Todd Donovan in 2016 showed that 29 lives had been saved from the use of Naloxone, and statewide, more than 1000 lives were saved.

There has been nationwide controversy surrounding the use of Naloxone – some people believe that using it to prevent overdoses is simply enabling drug addicts to go on using. Hemeon, however, disagrees: “If you’re dead, you have no opportunity for a better life choice.”

“Addiction is a really dreaded disease; I believe it’s a choice that leads to a disease,” he continued, explaining that EMS providers have to approach overdose situations like they would address any other situation called to.

“It’s like diabetes and hypertension – you don’t stereotype those people, so it’s important not to stereotype the people that have addictions.”

Though the use of Naloxone is effective, the trouble for Derry firefighters lies in finding places to take addicts after Naloxone has been used. Unlike larger cities such as Manchester, which has Serenity Place located in the back of the fire house, Derry does not currently have the resources for a safe space. One of the goals for the future is a respite center, a place EMS providers can bring those who have overdosed for a few days while either outpatient or inpatient care is found for them.

Hemeon explained that heroin is not the only dangerous drug in circulation – there has been a resurgence in meth and more toxic drugs such as carfentanil. According to Hemeon, carfentanil is so potent that even an amount as small as Lincoln’s nose on a penny is enough to overdose.

“When people have an addiction,” he said, “they want to get high by any means, and they know the drugs they may be taking could be extremely dangerous, but that doesn’t deter them. Unfortunately, [with an addiction] the brain is just rewired and doesn’t work as effectively.”

With the help of their community partners, the Derry Fire Department plans on continuing to educate the public about addiction and how Naloxone can help in a crisis situation. On the third Wednesday of every month, they will hold free training and education seminars at the fire station located on Hampstead Road, during which participants will be able to receive Naloxone kits.

Though this is “not something that’s going to go away within the next couple of years,” the hope is that through community education and discussion, some lives can be saved.