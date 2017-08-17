Derry Boards and Committees See Shortages of Members

There seems to be a trend in Derry that is troubling for a large amount of town committees.

Too many boards and committees have unfilled openings for members and alternates. Out of the 13 non-elected town government committees, almost half of them are looking to fill those openings.

One of the problems the boards and committees are having is people leaving town, according to Daniel Healey of the Town Clerk’s Office. In order to be a member of most of the local boards and committees, one needs to be a resident.

“People move, and then they are no longer qualified,” said Healey.

If someone were to go to the town’s website and search for the board and committee openings, they would find a long, and unfortunately, inaccurate list of where people are needed. Healey says the website has not been updated since April, so Derry residents looking to join one of these groups would have to double-check the committee’s or board’s page to see what spots still need to be filled.

As of August 14, the Building & Property Maintenance Committee is looking for one member for a year term. The Highway Safety Committee is trying to find one member for a one-year. The Planning Board is seeking one alternate, while the Energy and Environmental Advisory Committee wants one member. The Zoning Board of Adjustment is in need of the most people- three alternates for a three-year term.

The positive side to this is that all boards and committees currently have enough members to make quorum. As long as there are enough standing members and alternates, town government runs smoothly and, ideally, effectively. But, that may not last. If someone moves or steps down from the position, it could cause issues.

The way the town boards and committees work is by having enough members to discuss and vote on rules, regulations, changes to said rules, budgets, etc. When a member can not attend a meeting, an alternate takes his or her place so voting can commence. If these groups suddenly find themselves without enough members to make quorum, town business gets shuts down quickly.

The best way to prevent this from happening, and to keep our town government from grinding to a halt, is to sign up and volunteer. The application can be found on the Derry town website. The terms are different for each committee and can range from one to up to five years, according to the Town Clerk’s Office. Residents can look up how long the specific commitments are on each group’s’ web page or contact the chairperson for more information.

Once the application is in, the Town Clerk’s Office forwards it to the Town Council. The Council members can then choose to question the applicants on why they want to serve on their chosen committee/board and why they qualify. The Town Council then votes at their meetings to appoint the chosen applicants to the various committees and boards to serve their designated terms. The vote must be done at a public meeting, but, “the Council can discuss the vacancies in private,” according to Healey.

The Derry Town Council has been trying to get the word out to folks about the need for some fresh faces. Healey says it gets mentioned at meetings, on Derry Community TV, and on derrynh.org. He was not certain if the Council has started to use social media to get the word out to mllennials in town who may want to sign up but are unaware of the openings.

Signing up for town government is a way to give back to Derry. Having new people sign up for these openings can get more different and diverse ideas into the system and promote progress. New blood invigorates communities and reminds all of us that when we work together, we can build something greater than ourselves. We can create a lasting legacy that will encourage future generations to stay and continue improving Derry for years to come.