Committee Reviews Plans for Solar and Reduced Energy Consumption

Preparations for current and upcoming projects took up almost the entire meeting of the Energy and Environmental Advisory Committee’s on Monday, August 21.

After accepting the previous meeting’s consent agenda, Chair Maureen Reno discussed the Town Solar Power Project, which the committee has been pushing forward since 2008 in an effort to help Derry become more reliant upon solar energy. Unfortunately, their efforts have not been as successful as they would like, as none of the suggestions for converting to solar energy have made it past the planning stage as of yet, including one project with a local landfill in 2014.



However, the Town Council recently approved a Request For Proposal for solar panels at the Marion Gerrish Community Center. In all, these efforts simply revolve around, as Reno would describe it, “putting our toes in the pool” in order to give Derry a sample of what solar power is capable of.

Once the committee had finished up its annual officer elections, where Reno retained her position as chair, Marc Flattes remained the committee’s vice chair, and Thomas Cardon officially became its secretary, the committee moved on to discussing their work with the Net Zero Task Force. According to their page on the Derry town website, Net Zero’s mission is “To explore and achieve cost effective solutions for reduced energy and water use and sustainable energy development on town controlled property, municipal buildings and vehicles, schools, and the community.”

Reno was quick to thank Anthony Marciano, a member of both Net Zero and the committee, for his hard work between both sides, while Cardon noted that he believes that in order to gain a closer connection with the task force, it would be best if members from both sides sat down and spoke face to face, as opposed to simply showing up randomly during Net Zero’s next meeting.

To cap off the meeting, the committee discussed its preparations for upcoming events throughout the fall, including their participation at Derryfest on September 16 and the Derry Fall Clean-Up Week.

Arguably their most significant event will be the upcoming Button-Up Workshop, an annual event where the committee, as well as a representative from the New Hampshire Technical Institute, hold a presentation to educate the public on ways to reduce energy use throughout their house and prepare for the cold of the winter months, including preventing air leaks and placing insulation in their attics.