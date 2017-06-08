Veterans Honored at Annual Rotary Barbecue

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry in East Derry was filled to capacity with veterans and their family members on Thursday, June 2. The annual barbecue, honoring those who served, was a combined effort of the Derry Village Rotary Club and the Derry Rotary Club, which gave veterans and their guests a chance to stand down, remember, and accept the thanks of their community.

The walkway at the Boys and Girls Club was lined with the flag these men and women fought under. On one side of the walk, Rotarians staffed a beer tent, while on the other, club members grilled steak tips and shrimp.

The vets and their guests feasted on grilled meats, potato and macaroni salad, and other sides, while a red, white and blue cake waited to be cut. More flags and fresh flowers adorned each table

Rotary members had expected “close to 300” vets and guests, but with more than that showing up, the grillers had to work overtime.

The groups have been hosting the event for eight years, Boys and Girls Club director Art McLean said. They began with a trip to Washington, D.C., for World War II veterans, then honored Korea vets, then gave Vietnam vets some long-denied appreciation. For the past four years, he said, it has been open to all veterans of all time periods.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen attended the event during the opening ceremony to pay her respect to those in attendance.

The event ended with each Veteran receiving a gift of a wind breaker.