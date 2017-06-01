School Lunches to Increase; Hike Necessary to Meet Federal Guidelines

To stay in compliance with federal guidelines, School Board members have agreed to increase the cost of student lunches by .10 cents.

The board members voted at their May 23 meeting for the price hike to meet the guidelines and continue to receive federal funding for the program.

The increase will raise the price of school lunches from $.2.68 to $2.78 for elementary students, and from $2.80 to $2.90 for middle school students.

In addition, breakfast prices will also go up by .10 cents.

“That’s what we are looking for with the food service program in order to get up to that price,” Business Manager Jane Simard said

The added cost equates to an increase of approximately $18 per year for a family, according to school officials.

The price increase is necessary so the school district can continue to participate in the federal free and reduced lunch program that provides a per meal reimbursement, Simard said.

Without the federal reimbursement, the school district would have to make up the difference.

“Again, we are required to do the increases unless the district wants to make up the costs,” Simard said.

Raising the price of lunches is difficult since any increase is hard for struggling families to meet, board members said.

“We don’t like raising the price; we know in this district we have a lot of families who struggle to pay that bill every week, every month,” School Board Chairman Dan McKenna said..

Despite approving the price hike, some school board members have questioned in the past whether Derry should continue with the federal program, which has stringent meal guidelines, according to officials.

The guidelines require each meal to include such components as proteins, fruits and vegetables, according to officials.

But leaving the program would mean that the school district would have to come up with the additional income. Districts that have left the program typically rely on funds from the local high school, something that Derry isn’t able to do, according to officials.

“Places that do that rely on the high school to supplement that income; we don’t have that income coming in,” McKenna said.

He added, “We’ve looked in the past at leaving the federal lunch program, it’s not really an option,” McKenna said.

As the board agreed to increase costs, administrators said they are seeing a large upswing in the number of students that are being added to the free and reduced lunch program.

As of about early May, there were almost 150 more students that had been added to program since September, Simard said.

“So we are seeing a huge need,” Simard said.

She added, “We are also making really large efforts to try to reach out to those families who are having difficulty paying their bills and who may need assistance getting on the free and reduced program.”

While reaching out to families, Simard said the school district regularly receives contributions from donors who want to remain anonymous.

“We have a lot of donations and a lot of them come in anonymously; they don’t want me to publicly say who they are but there are several businesses in town who regularly donate,” she said.