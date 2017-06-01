Natural Gas Project Will Provide Access to Two Schools, Homes

A project to run two natural gas lines to Earnest P. Barka and South Range elementary schools would also allow accessibility for about 80 homes, according to school officials.

During the Derry School Board’s May 23 meeting, District Business Manager Jane Simard gave a presentation on where the two lines would run in the project that is scheduled be completed by Liberty Utilities later this summer. Simard said the line to Barka would run from the U.S. Post Office along Bypass 28 to Eastgate for 6,300 feet and provide accessibility to 40 homes. The line to South Range would run 4,375 feet and provide accessibility to 41 residences.

Outlining the route, Simard said the Barka segment will begin at the U.S. Post Office and run down Bypass 28 to Eastgate Road, where it will turn right and continue to the back of the school.

“It’s 6,300 feet of gas line that is going through that route over to Barka,” she said.

The South Range route will begin at Shute’s Corner and proceed down Windham Road for 4,375 feet to the school.

The timeline for the project is for work to begin in late June to early July and be completed by mid-August, before school starts, she said.

During the meeting, Simard said oil is currently being used to heat the schools when asked by Derry Town Councilor Richard Tripp. Although the school will switch to natural gas, oil will still be kept on site as a backup fuel source, Simard said.

Oil will be used periodically throughout the year to maintain the system, she said.

“It will still be dual systems so they’ll have oil at both locations,” she said.

The plan to use natural gas in the two local schools as part of an ongoing energy efficiency program should result in a savings of approximately $43,000 according to administrators.

The cost for the project is $67,450 Simard said. But this money had already been factored into the Honeywell project, when researching propane project, so it will not be an out-of-pocket cost for the district, she said.

The school district was initially planning to use propane for South Range and Earnest P. Barka elementary schools, Simard said during the School Board’s May 9 meeting.

The project is part of the second phase of an ongoing $9.3 million energy efficiency program with the Honeywell Corporation. Liberty Utilities is scheduled to install the lines, Simard said.

But during the planning phase of the project, Simard said the district learned that the cost to run the lines using propane jumped from about $30,000 to $200,000. So the decision was made to switch to natural gas, she said.

“I think it’s going to be a huge savings for the district,” Simard said.

Simard commented on the project while answering questions toward the end of the meeting from Town Councilor Richard Tripp, who was still in attendance when the long session drew to a close.

Tripp said the town has been interested in ways to spark economic development in town and wanted to know how the deal with Liberty Utilities came about. He said one way to help provide an economic boost would be to use natural gas in more areas of town.