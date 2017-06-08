Derry Rotary Offers Gift to Police For Finding Lost Community Members

Thanks to the Derry Rotary Club, the Derry Police Department could soon be receiving special devices for locating community members who go missing.

The Rotary Club recently purchased 10 of the Personal Locating Units, or PLU’s, at $399.99 each for a total of $3,999, according to officials.

“The Derry Rotary has generously purchased 10 PLU’s to donate to the department to further our program goals,” Town Administrator David Caron wrote in a recent staff report.

At press time, councilors were scheduled to consider accepting the 10 PLUs at their Tuesday, June 6, meeting.

Caron wrote that the Derry Police Department requires that a personal locating unit be worn by “the community member who may be at risk of wandering or becoming lost.”

Caron went on to write that the PLUs can be purchased from the company, SafeyNet Tracking System, individually for approximately $500 each.

One of the goals of the program, as developed by police, is to provide community members with a PLU at no cost.

Under the Town Charter, the Town Council can accept gifts from private sources that become available during the fiscal year, according to the staff report.

“It is anticipated that any future search efforts for a person wearing one of the PLUs will be substantially reduced in time and scope, and will result in a substantial savings of manpower,” Caron wrote.

Other items on the agenda in include a proposal for the town to apply for the purchase of 14 bullet proof vests under the Bullet Proof Partnership Program.

Police were recently notified by the Bureau of Justice Assistance thats the Derry Police Department is eligible to receive an award under the 2017 Bullet Proof Partnership Program.

The federal bulletproof vest program was enacted in 1998 by the Bureau of Justice Administration to allocate certain funding for police departments throughout the nation.

The funding assists communities with populations of less than 100,000 people and offers up to 50 percent of the replacement cost of vests, according to law enforcement officials. Vests have a life expectancy of five years and, according to the manufacturer, must be replaced to assure their ballistic capabilities.

The fiscal year 2017 award may be used for National Institute of Justice compliant armored vests, with funds available for use until August 31, 2019, according to police.

“Based on our history and current needs, we have projected that we will need to purchase fourteen bulletproof vests during this time frame,” Capt. George Feole wrote in a recent staff report.

Feole went on to write that police anticipate that the Bureau of Justice assistance will award the police department $5,600, or half of the cost of the estimated 14 bulletproof vests. Following the purchase of the vests, the BJA would then reimburse the police department for up to 50% of each vest after the purchase has been made, Feole wrote.

In the meeting, councilors will consider allowing Town Administrator David Caron to accept the grant funds for the town, according to the staff report.