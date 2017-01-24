Voters To Consider Proposed $85,570,415 School District Budget

When voters go to the deliberative session next month, they will be considering warrant articles for the proposed $85,570,415 2017-18 budget and two open school board seats.

The two articles were discussed during a public hearing and budget presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at West Running Brook Middle School.

The Deliberative Session is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 in the West Running Brook Middle School Gymnasium. During the session, voters will have the opportunity to amend the budget amount. Warrant articles can be amended unless the wording is prescribed by law or prohibits the amendment of the article, such as for collective bargaining articles. Additions and subtractions can be mentioned by any Derry resident or School Board member during the session, according to officials.

During the public hearing, a large crowd turned out for the presentation by Business Manager Jane Simard.

Warrant Article 1 calls for voting for two new school board members, each for a 3-year term, Simard said.

Warrant Article II includes the proposed budget of $85,570,415 and the default budget. The proposed budget includes $83,070,415 for the general fund and $2,500,000 for federal and Food Service, Simard said. The default budget is the prior year budget plus any item the school district is contractually obligated for, such as transportation, tuition to Pinkerton Academy, or bond debt, Simard said.

Contractually obligated items, such as for transportation, tuition to Pinkerton Academy, utilities and bond debt would be included in default budget.

But Simard added, “You can’t put any new positions in your default budget, you can’t put any increase for non-union staff members, and you can’t put any new programs in your default.”

The proposed budget is $482,073 lower than the $86,052,488 default budget.

The approved budget for 2016-17, or current operating budget is $82,264, 247.

The proposed budget represents a $3,309,168 increase over the current budget.

Also in the meeting, Simard discussed topics such as average class size. Using data from last year, she said the state average for class size grades 1-2 is 17.7 students; grades 3-4, 19.1 students, and grades 5-8, 19.4 students.

Derry’s average class size exceeds the class size for all of the grade levels. She said the class size figures for Derry are: grades 1-2, 18.4 students; grades 3-4, 21; and grades 5-8, 21.2 students.

In terms of total enrollment, Derry is the third largest in the state, she said.

“We are the third largest district with enrollment, only behind Manchester and Nashua in the state of New Hampshire,” Simard said.

In terms of expenses, using 2014-15 data, the majority is spent on regular instruction, which includes Pinkerton Academy regular tuition, Simard said.

One of the largest budget items is for salaries and benefits, Simard said. The figures show that 48 percent of the educational teaching staff has 11-19 years of experience.

“It’s great that we such an experienced staff, but you can see when you are budgeting where that puts your costs because they are higher on the salary scale,” Simard said.