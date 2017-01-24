Residents Question Proposed School Budget At Public Hearing

During a public hearing Tuesday night on the proposed $85,570,415 2017-18 School District budget, some residents questioned what could be done to help lower costs.

The proposed budget represents an increase of more than $3 million over this year’s budget, which follows an increase of about $1million over the previous budget, according to officials.

Resident Jenna Paradise asked, “Pretty much is the projection going to be that we are just going to keep increasing the budget every year?”

She added, “Are we just going to keep looking at more increases for the taxpayer as we go through? Are we going to just keep taking it pretty much?”

In response to Paradise’s question, Superintendent of Schools Laura Nelson said there are factors beyond the school district’s control that are affecting the budget. The school district is receiving less each year in adequacy funding from the state. In addition, health insurance and benefits costs have continued to rise in recent years.

“We are going to continue each year to lose about $400,000 for 25 years,” Nelson said. “So every year that’s going to compound.”

Nelson said other escalating costs include a proposed bus contract that is increasing by 16.1 percent.

“We are working to do our due diligence to maximize what we do with the dollars we have,” she said, adding, “As long as we see increases I don’t see a way to decrease your school budget significantly. What we can continue to do is to try to make moderate increases and to work where we can really do the most with our dollars.”

As an example of trying to maximize dollars, Nelson said administrators were able to successfully negotiate for a text book company last year to break up a payment of approximately $300,000 that was due for math program materials into three annual payments of $98,000.

Resident and former School Board member Ken Linehan came to the microphone to urge board member, while not much can be done with this year’s budget, to start addressing next year’s budget now.

“I do want to ask that as a board you start asking what can be done differently for the next year’s budget when we are sitting here,” Linehan said.

Linehan said all of the “low hanging fruit has all been taken off, we’ve reduced the number of teachers we can. We’ve increased class size.”

Linehan said he was “a little disappointed with the budget to be honest. It’s a total $3.3 million for the budget, $500,000 for the teachers and a reduction in adequacy of $400,000, which puts the burden on the taxpayer of about $4.2 million.”

The Deliberative Session is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 in the West Running Brook Middle School Gymnasium. During the session, voters will have the opportunity to amend the budget amount. Warrant articles can be amended unless the wording is prescribed by law or prohibits the amendment of the article, such as for collective bargaining articles. Additions and subtractions can be mentioned by any Derry resident or School Board member during the session, according to officials.