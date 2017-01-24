Pinkerton Proposed Budget Increasing by 3.35 Percent

Pinkerton Academy’s budget for 2017-18 will total $37,960,179 and represent an increase of 3.35 percent over the current budget.

Before a large crowd, Headmaster Griffin Morse presented the budget information during a public hearing at West Running Brook Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Morse said the complete education budget is based on an enrollment of 3,200 students.

“You know Pinkerton well,” Morse said at the start of the presentation. “We’ve spent close to 60 years educating Derry students with a broad curriculum that currently has over 320 classes.”

Also attending the presentation with Morse was Pinkerton’s Business Manager Michelle LaMarre-Waldie.

Morse said Pinkerton offers AP and college level courses, along with Center for Career and Technical Education classes and three different special education classes.

He said the high school is also offering a program to co-enroll students in their senior year so they can begin collecting college credit.

“Our mission hasn’t changed,” Morse said.

Pinkerton is “a unique, independent academy that contracts with six sending towns” and just added Candia this year, Morse said. There are students from 22 different towns throughout the Granite State attending the school, he said.

Pinkerton’s workforce totals 523 employees, with 467 full-time 56 part-time employees, he said.

In outlining the budget, Morse said the regular education cost per pupil totals $11,863.

Morse said the resource budget for special education is up 4.13 percent or $3,414,112

The 2017-18 annual operating budget is based on such factors as health care, benefits, employee compensation, IT upgrades and additions, infrastructure repairs and maintenance, according to the presentation.

The operating expenses include: salaries and benefits, $28,503, 945: instruction, administrative expenses, $2, 290,061; operation of plant maintenance, 3,139,977; capital outlay and infrastructure costs, $1,245,026; and debt service, $2,781,470.

At one point during the presentation, Superintendent of Schools Laura Nelson said she wanted to clarify a handout from Pinkerton that showed there was a 21 percent savings for students moving from middle school to high school.

Nelson said the figures Pinkerton used didn’t include transportation and special education costs, which the School District includes in its calculation.

Nelson said with Pinkerton’s examples, transportation and special education costs are distributed over 12 grades.

“So that’s a little misleading because transportation and special education is not included in your budget and it is in ours,” Nelson said.

In responding, Pinkerton used figures from the Department of Education website, said LaMarre-Waldie, who explained how the 21 percent figure was calculated.

Nelson said, “I can understand your mathematics but all of the other towns you compared to have a K-12 system so if you were distributing special education and transportation across Derry kindergarten through Pinkerton Academy you’d get a different number.”

School Board Chairman Dan McKenna responded by adding, “I’ll go a step farther, it’s more than just misleading.”

A long discussion ensued, as McKenna said he had discussed the statistic that there is a 21 percent savings when a student moves from middle school to Pinkerton Academy with Morse in recent email exchanges.

McKenna said repeatedly that Pinkerton was not including transportation and special education in its calculations, and “comparing apples to oranges.”

“To say that there is a 21 percent savings is misleading, and I’m disappointed that we are getting it here tonight when you and I have talked about this,” McKenna said in the discussion with Morse.

McKenna went on to say he thought Pinkerton’s regular education figure “is a decent number, I don’t think it’s incredibly high.”

In response, Morse said Pinkerton followed the DOE numbers

“We are proud of it, we hope we are bringing good savings to the taxpayers of Derry,” Morse said.

LaMarre-Waldie said she had interpreted the information differently and also had a conversation with the state.

“We feel confident that this is presented accurately,” LaMarre-Waldie said.

She went on to say that using the figures Mckenna said were missing from their calculations, there was only a relatively small difference.

“Either way we are arguing over the difference of not very much,” LaMarre-Wilde said.

Morse also said they were arguing over a relatively small difference in the figures. One calculation showed a 17 percent savings instead of 21 percent, he said.

“We are sorry for the misunderstanding it wasn’t our intention,” Morse said at the close of the discussion. “We are sticking as faithfully as we could to the state numbers published for 15-16. We hope our numbers hold up as well in the next 17-18 budget.”