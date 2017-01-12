Information from Unsealed Minutes Comes To Light At Council Meeting

During discussion on a proposed pay increase for non-representative

employees, an alleged misappropriation of non-representative employee

compensation was revealed from unsealed minutes at a recent Town Council

meeting, according to officials.

As the proposed salary increase was being discussed in the Jan. 3 meeting,

Councilor David Fischer said he had reservations about it because of an

alleged misappropriation of funds that went to non-representative personnel

in Fiscal Year 2015-16.

Fischer said ³despite clear direction and public vote on this matter, the

interim town administrators and town administrators² in FY-2015-16 allegedly

authorized bonus and merit pay increases in excess of $50,000 to the

non-representative employees. He said all other employees did not receive

raises in FY 2015-16.

Fischer outlined the course of events that eventually led the Rockingham

County Attorney¹s Office to launch an investigation into the matter. But

that probe was later halted when the county attorney found in November that

there was insufficient evidence to move forward with an indictment, said

Fischer, who criticized county attorney officials for not doing enough to

investigate the matter.

During the discussion, Councilor Charles Foote asked for a point of order.

Speaking to Council Chairman Brian Chirichiello, Foote said he believed the

minutes pertaining to the information Fisher cited were sealed.

Foote said, ³Mr. Chair I believe that as a point of order I believe that was

sealed information.²

Fischer said, ³We are discussing this information.²

³Foote then said, ³I believe that was sealed information that was not duly

voted on to unseal, to release that information publicly, for the record,²

Foote said.

Chirichiello said, ³I believe it was all sealed minutes.²

Chirichiello said he didn¹t remember voting to unseal the minutes, as did

Foote.

In the meeting, Fischer outlined at length the course of events relating to

the alleged misappropriation of funds.

In February, Fischer said the former Town Council members discovered

information about additional compensation to non-representative personnel

that was allegedly authorized by administrators and an investigation was

begun.

A new council took office in March, Fischer said.

In April, the new council received a report of the investigation into the

matter that included comments stating that there was an allegedly deliberate

attempt to deceive the council, Fischer said.

On April 19, the new council authorized an investigation by the county

attorney¹s office to determine if criminal charges were warranted, Fischer

said.

But since nothing was done by September, Fischer said he and Councilor

Richard Tripp met with a county attorney representative to discuss the

status of the investigation.

In November the county attorney¹s office sent a letter stating that there is

insufficient evidence to move forward with an indictment, said Fischer, who

criticized county attorney officials for not doing enough to investigate the

matter.

Before casting his vote, Fischer explained why he opposed the pay increase.

³Make no mistake about it I am in favor of recognizing our employees for the

important work they do with reasonable salary increases and benefits, but I

will not sit back and allow this deliberate and deceitful mismanagement by

our former top-level administrators when we as a Town Council have a

fiduciary responsibility to the residents in our community,² Fischer said.

³The public has a right to know about these inappropriate actions of

spending taxpayer dollars when the council didn¹t appropriate funds for

these self-serving purposes. These actions were wrong and dishonest and

should be resolved after further investigation. It will be shameful if this

council doesn¹t take any additional action to resolve this serious matter.²

He added, ³Ultimately I believe we should table this matter until we

determine who should receive a salary increase for FY17 and who should not.²

After listening to Fischer, Councilor James Morgan said there were ³a lot of

things in last nine months that have been discovered that could have been

done better,² Morgan said, adding, ³management policies that were in that

place that could have been done better; there was governance that should

have been done better in past years; there were policies that should have

been updated; there were revenues that should have been increased.²

Morgan said he read the report Fischer mentioned on the investigation

thoroughly. He said he tended to agree with Fischer that the investigation

by the county attorney¹s office wasn¹t ³very thorough.²

But Morgan said, ³The bottom line here is there are employees, former

employees, and former leadership in this town that are no longer working

here that I believe that the buck stops there.²

Morgan said he couldn¹t hold subordinates responsible for their superiors¹

actions and when he didn¹t have complete facts and data.

³Facts and data are ambiguous at best which is why the county attorney

couldn¹t find anything that was worth pursuing,² Morgan said. ³I do believe

that Councilor Fischer has a very deep passion that there was a wrong done

here and I believe he is right in that but I also fully believe that the

person responsible for that wrong is no longer employed by this town.²

Morgan said he would support the proposal for the 4 percent pay ³based upon

the benefit of the doubt that they were acting under their superior¹s

authority.²

Councilors went on to vote to approve the pay increase, with Fischer voting

in opposition.

After the vote, Chirichiello addressed the matter of the unsealed minutes,

saying ³any sealed minutes that were sealed are not supposed to be

discussed, and if any newspapers are asking for this stuff you are not

allowed to give it out.²

