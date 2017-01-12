Information from Unsealed Minutes Comes To Light At Council Meeting

During discussion on a proposed pay increase for non-representative
employees, an alleged misappropriation of non-representative employee
compensation was revealed from unsealed minutes at a recent Town Council
meeting, according to officials.
As the proposed salary increase was being discussed in the Jan. 3 meeting,
Councilor David Fischer said he had reservations about it because of an
alleged misappropriation of funds that went to non-representative personnel
in Fiscal Year 2015-16.
Fischer said ³despite clear direction and public vote on this matter, the
interim town administrators and town administrators² in FY-2015-16 allegedly
authorized bonus and merit pay increases in excess of $50,000 to the
non-representative employees. He said all other employees did not receive
raises in FY 2015-16.
Fischer outlined the course of events that eventually led the Rockingham
County Attorney¹s Office to launch an investigation into the matter. But
that probe was later halted when the county attorney found in November that
there was insufficient evidence to move forward with an indictment, said
Fischer, who criticized county attorney officials for not doing enough to
investigate the matter.
During the discussion, Councilor Charles Foote asked for a point of order.
Speaking to Council Chairman Brian Chirichiello, Foote said he believed the
minutes pertaining to the information Fisher cited were sealed.
Foote said, ³Mr. Chair I believe that as a point of order I believe that was
sealed information.²
Fischer said, ³We are discussing this information.²
³Foote then said, ³I believe that was sealed information that was not duly
voted on to unseal, to release that information publicly, for the record,²
Foote said.
Chirichiello said, ³I believe it was all sealed minutes.²
Chirichiello said he didn¹t remember voting to unseal the minutes, as did
Foote.
In the meeting, Fischer outlined at length the course of events relating to
the alleged misappropriation of funds.
In February, Fischer said the former Town Council members discovered
information about additional compensation to non-representative personnel
that was allegedly authorized by administrators and an investigation was
begun.
A new council took office in March, Fischer said.
In April, the new council received a report of the investigation into the
matter that included comments stating that there was an allegedly deliberate
attempt to deceive the council, Fischer said.
On April 19, the new council authorized an investigation by the county
attorney¹s office to determine if criminal charges were warranted, Fischer
said.
But since nothing was done by September, Fischer said he and Councilor
Richard Tripp met with a county attorney representative to discuss the
status of the investigation.
In November the county attorney¹s office sent a letter stating that there is
insufficient evidence to move forward with an indictment, said Fischer, who
criticized county attorney officials for not doing enough to investigate the
matter.
Before casting his vote, Fischer explained why he opposed the pay increase.
³Make no mistake about it I am in favor of recognizing our employees for the
important work they do with reasonable salary increases and benefits, but I
will not sit back and allow this deliberate and deceitful mismanagement by
our former top-level administrators when we as a Town Council have a
fiduciary responsibility to the residents in our community,² Fischer said.
³The public has a right to know about these inappropriate actions of
spending taxpayer dollars when the council didn¹t appropriate funds for
these self-serving purposes. These actions were wrong and dishonest and
should be resolved after further investigation. It will be shameful if this
council doesn¹t take any additional action to resolve this serious matter.²
He added, ³Ultimately I believe we should table this matter until we
determine who should receive a salary increase for FY17 and who should not.²
After listening to Fischer, Councilor James Morgan said there were ³a lot of
things in last nine months that have been discovered that could have been
done better,² Morgan said, adding, ³management policies that were in that
place that could have been done better; there was governance that should
have been done better in past years; there were policies that should have
been updated; there were revenues that should have been increased.²
Morgan said he read the report Fischer mentioned on the investigation
thoroughly. He said he tended to agree with Fischer that the investigation
by the county attorney¹s office wasn¹t ³very thorough.²
But Morgan said, ³The bottom line here is there are employees, former
employees, and former leadership in this town that are no longer working
here that I believe that the buck stops there.²
Morgan said he couldn¹t hold subordinates responsible for their superiors¹
actions and when he didn¹t have complete facts and data.
³Facts and data are ambiguous at best which is why the county attorney
couldn¹t find anything that was worth pursuing,² Morgan said. ³I do believe
that Councilor Fischer has a very deep passion that there was a wrong done
here and I believe he is right in that but I also fully believe that the
person responsible for that wrong is no longer employed by this town.²
Morgan said he would support the proposal for the 4 percent pay ³based upon
the benefit of the doubt that they were acting under their superior¹s
authority.²
Councilors went on to vote to approve the pay increase, with Fischer voting
in opposition.
After the vote, Chirichiello addressed the matter of the unsealed minutes,
saying ³any sealed minutes that were sealed are not supposed to be
discussed, and if any newspapers are asking for this stuff you are not
allowed to give it out.²
