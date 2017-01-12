Derry To Hire Economic Development Coordinator

After recently hiring a company to help recruit retailers to Derry,

councilors favor a plan to hire an economic development coordinator.

Although they didn¹t take a vote, councilors supported a plan proposed by

Town Administrator David Caron at the Jan. 3 meeting to hire an in-house

full-time economic development coordinator.

Caron said the move is vitally important for economic development in town.

³As we all know through the charter the town administrator is responsible

for hiring employees, Caron said. ³Except in this case I think it¹s critical

that the town reaches consensus on a direction on economic development.² He

added, ³Since before I became associated with the town, it was made very

clear to me that one of the town¹s primary goals was to stimulate is

economic development. Part of that strategy is to identify, and secure the

necessary resources to help us achieve that goal.²

To help offset the Derry¹s tax rate, which is one of the highest in the

state, councilors have been exploring ways to generate tax revenue and help

develop the local economy.

While the town likely will not become another Salem or Manchester, both with

large retail sectors, councilors voted unanimously at their Dec. 20 meeting

to hire Buxton Marketing for retail development services. The agreement

calls for the town to pay $50,000 for the first year, with the option to

hire Buxton for the remaining two-years of the contract. The agreement also

offers the possibility of engaging Buxton to develop a hotel feasibility

study at a one-time cost of $10,000. All 2017 costs will be funded from the

FY 2017 economic development budget, according to officials.

The next step in the plan is to hire an economic development coordinator,

Caron said.

In the meeting, he said the town could choose to hire an in-house employee

or a contracted entity, which could be either full-service firm or an

individual.

In exploring options, Caron said he looked at all of the models and

conferred with a number of economic development practitioners, with

experience in New Hampshire and throughout the country. He said the feedback

he received is clear.

³Our best chance for success is to hire an entity that can establish an

ongoing relationship with our business community to serve as a resource

regarding business financing, state and local tax incentive programs,² Caron

said, adding, ³Someone who is able to speak very clearly and consistently

and to provide a sustainable presence for economic development for the town

of Derry.²

Based upon his research and after reviewing the proposal from the Economic

Development Advisory Committee for securing outside services, Caron said he

recommended hiring ³an in-house full-time economic development coordinator

from our existing resources.²

Caron, who started work as the town administrator last month, said plans

call for having someone in place in the position in March, which should be

about the same time the Buxton Corporation has completed its preliminary

retail analytics.

Caron said, that this ³would allow us to move forward on the retail sector,

and we¹ll begin to move forward on the commercial, industrial sector,

downtown redevelopment and redevelopment throughout the community.²

Buxton successfully helped Rochester to attract retail and commercial

businesses to the community and increase tax revenue, according to

officials. Rochester is comparable in size to Derry, with a population of

approximately 30,000 people.

The EDAC members have spent a lot of time reviewing the plan and have

endorsed the Buxton proposal.

As for the economic development coordinator position, councilors said they

supported the plan Caron outline, while praising the way he explained the

proposal.

³I would be in support of a full-time person,² said Councilor Jim Morgan,

who is on the EDAC. ³I would like to see somebody in an office. I would

like to see somebody dedicated to this and working with Buxton hand-in-hand,

on a daily basis. I think it¹s vital to develop the remaining parcels that

we have and do it right.²

Councilor Joshua Bourdon said of Caron¹s outline of the plan, ³I appreciate

the manner in which you¹ve laid out all of the information; I think it¹s

clear and concise.²

As he looked through the job description, Bourdon said, ³It becomes more and

more evident to me that a full-time position is definitely warranted.²

Bourdon added that he had noticed that one of the responsibilities of the

economic development coordinator would be for identifying grant writing op-

portunities. When he asked Caron if the person hired for the job could also

write grants, Caron answered by saying, ³It depends on the priority that we

have before us at that point.²

Councilor Richard Tripp praised the job description Caron wrote, as compared

to an earlier version from last year, before Caron was hired.

³I think the job description, RFP (Request For Proposal) is probably a lot

better than we wrote last year,² Tripp said, adding, ³Because it gives the

people applying a fairly good idea of what it is they are going to be doing,

which is probably the reason they would be interested in coming here.²

Councilor David Fischer said, ³I think experience has taught us that

settling for someone is not the route to go. When you find the right person,

it¹s the only thing that matters.²

The council didn¹t need to take a vote but only provide input on the item,

Caron said.

³Since it¹s my responsibility, it¹s not really a motion or consensus; it¹s

just input,² Caron said.

Council Chairman Brian Chirichiello concluded discussion on the item by

saying councilors seemed in general to favor going forward with the plan.

Related